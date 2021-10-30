Washington LISTEN: Will Brandon Scherff Play This Weekend?

All-Pro offensive lineman Brandon Scherff has missed the last three games for the Washington Football Team with a knee injury.

Before Scherff was sidelined, the WFT held a 2-2 record. In his absence, the team is 0-3 and entering a pretty important game this weekend against the Denver Broncos, where a loss could capsize the season.

Washington's rushing attack has found a rhythm without Scherff, averaging 140 yards per game since the injury in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In last week's game, Washington ran for 195 yards, including 95 from quarterback However, Washington struggled to capitalize on their opportunities in the red zone, scoring just three points on four trips.

By inserting Scherff back on the interior line, the team's chances drastically improve on scoring in the red zone. It will eventually come down to Heinicke or running back Antonio Gibson to execute and punch it in during those goal-to-go scenarios, but having Scherff back should be a boost of confidence for the offense.

We still have to wait to see if the team will activate Scherff for Sunday, but seeing his questionable designation leaves hope that Washington's offense could be strengthening on Sunday.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison share their final score predictions, player of the game picks and bold predictions for the final game before the bye week for the WFT in Denver against the Broncos.

