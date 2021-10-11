    • October 11, 2021
    LISTEN: Where Would WFT be Without DeAndre Carter?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team (2-3) Falls to New Orleans Saints (3-2), 33-22 | Two Interceptions by Taylor Heinicke and Four Touchdowns for Jameis Winston | DeAndre Carter and Antonio Gibson Players of the Game
    Author:

    Coming into the season, the Washington Football Team offense appeared to have a slew of upgrades that would make it more dangerous than in 2020.

    Signing Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries and drafting Dyami Brown upgraded the wide receiver room. But, surprisingly, it's a different player that's making things interesting in the nation's capital.

    After returning a kick for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons and claiming the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, Carter carved out a significant role for the second consecutive week against the New Orleans Saints.

    Carter caught a team-high four passes for 62 yards in Sunday's 33-22 loss.

    With Samuel "week-to-week" following the re-aggravation of his groin injury that held him out for the first three games of the season, Carter will likely be called upon to help fill the void.

    If Carter was able to make a sizeable impact against the Saints, he'll have the opportunity for another breakout game next week against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs' secondary.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison recap the game, give their immediate analysis and reactions, and name their plays and players of the game. 

    They also hear from a couple of WFT fans who called in shortly after the game ended to let the rest of the fan base know their thoughts as well.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

