    October 28, 2021
    LISTEN: Is Week 8 'Must-Win' For Washington Football Team?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos Crossover Preview
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team will ride into Denver this weekend losers of three straight games. The Broncos will walk on to their home field losers of four in a row after winning their first three games.

    One of these losing streaks will end Sunday in what is likely a "do-or-die" game for both teams.

    Despite the Broncos' hot start, the team has struggled against stiffer competition. The same can be said for the WFT, which has lost the past three contests to playoff teams from a year ago, including the two teams that hosted games on Championship Weekend.

    Despite strength of schedule, every team in the NFL is judged on record. And Washington risks falling more than four games back in the NFC East race heading into the second half of the season. That may be an insurmountable deficit at this stage.

    So while Washington won't be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Broncos, this is about as "must-win" of a game as you can have in October.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison is joined by the hosts of the Locked On Broncos Podcast, Cody Roark and Sayre Bedinger. 

    David starts the show off with injury updates from John Keim of ESPN, including the status of key contributors like wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, and tight end Logan Thomas, who is eligible to return from injured reserve this weekend.

    Then, Cody and Sayre join the show to discuss Denver and Washington's similarities as both franchises own under-performing defenses despite being led by two of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL head coaching ranks.

    They all talk about how each team can get back on track with a win, and how each team's defense can exploit the opposing offense.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

