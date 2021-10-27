LISTEN: Washington's Plan to Beat Broncos

Since the Washington Football Team defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, the two teams have met for nine rematches.

The Broncos have won five of those meetings to Washington's four. For WFT to even the rivalry Sunday, it will have to continue building momentum on the defensive side of the ball.

At the beginning of the season, the defense underperformed and failed to even sniff expectations after becoming the 2nd-ranked defense in the league last season. But in the last three weeks things have looked up as the defense has come up with a takeaway in each game.

However, all three of those games ended in a loss.

This week, the Broncos do not pose as much of a challenge to Washington as the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, but the execution still needs to take place.

If the defense can force a turnover or two, it can set the offense up for success with short fields for quarterback Taylor Heinicke to operate under, which would help pave the way for a WFT win Sunday.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell is joined by former NFL offensive tackle and Denver radio host Tyler Polumbus to preview Washington's upcoming game against the Broncos.

Chris gain insight from Polumbus about the current state of affairs from the Broncos and how important this game is for both teams.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.