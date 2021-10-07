    • October 7, 2021
    LISTEN: Should Washington Keep Kicker Dustin Hopkins?

    Locked On Washington: ABC-7 Washington's Scott Abraham joins LOWFT/Did the WFT 'Blew-it' ?
    Author:

    Dustin Hopkins has been the Washington Football Team's kicker since 2015, but could those days be coming to an end soon?

    The WFT signed kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad earlier this week.

    The move came just a day after Hopkins missed a pair of extra points in Washington's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

    Hopkins ranks third in franchise history in points behind Mark Moseley and Chip Lohmiller, so parting ways with him is not an easy cut to make.

    If the team replaces him with Blewitt, they will be taking on a kicker with zero regular season experience.

    Blewitt signed with the Chicago Bears during the 2019 offseason, but did not last until training camp. In four years in college at Pittsburgh, Blewitt hit nearly 70 percent of his kicks and knocked down 198 extra point attempts.

    Even though the move isn't pointing toward a drastic change - Hopkins, coach Ron Rivera said, "is our kicker, and we'll leave it at that'' - it's a sign that the team is seeking more from Hopkins.

    READ MORE: Logan Thomas Moves to IR; Washington Football Team Signs TE Jace Sternberger

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell is joined by ABC-7 (WJLA.com) anchor Scott Abraham for an extended conversation on the current state of affairs with the WFT, including the competition at the kicker spot.

    Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    CONTINUE READING: Washington WR Wins Special Teams Player of the Week

