LISTEN: How Should Washington Respond to Rash of Injuries?

Locked On Washington: Takeaway Tuesday: Washington Football Team head athletic trainer under DEA investigation and lessons learned from WFT win over Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Football Team walked away with a win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, but it came at a price.

Linebacker Jon Bostic, wide receiver Dyami Brown, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and tight end Logan Thomas all left the game early following injuries.

This isn't a foreign concept for the WFT, who lost quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and recently saw wide receiver Curtis Samuel come off injured reserve.

While injuries are a guarantee in the NFL, no team knows how hard the injury bug will bite. No matter how much a team bleeds, every team is expected to play the next game and win if they want to keep pace with the rest of the league.

Washington isn't asking for sympathy, in fact, the team looks ready to take on the challenge.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the possible ramifications and team involvement following head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion's criminal investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Then, the pair turn their attention back to the field and identify lessons to take from the WFT's Week 4 win over the Falcons.

They discuss kicker Dustin Hopkins, rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, and Samuel's debut.

The guys also talk about recent injury developments with players like Bostic, Brown, Scherff and Thomas.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

