LISTEN: Most Intriguing Storyline for Washington vs. Saints?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team vs New Orleans Saints, 2021 NFL Week 5 Preview, Storylines, Key Matchups, and Predictions

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites Ross Jackson (Canal Street Chronicles), the host of the Locked On Saints Podcast to discuss whether the WFT or the Saints will break the .500 mark this weekend.

David breaks down three big storylines entering the weekend: the continued play of quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defensive struggles by Chase Young and his teammates, and injuries.

He talks about which of the three has the potential to make the biggest impact this weekend, and Ross shares the biggest storylines to watch on the opponent side of things as well.

The pair turn to the quarterbacks as two backups from 2020 have taken the starting job for their respective teams. Will Heinicke or Jameis Winston lead their team to a win?

In a game of matchups, the Washington defensive line figures to have a big impact - for better or worse - while the New Orleans battle to watch zeroes in on the 'Battle of the Ohio State Buckeyes' as Terry McLaurin and Marshon Lattimore brings college associations to NFL rivalries for the weekend.

Finally, David and Ross drop their betting line projections, and pick the winners of this weekend's clash of 2020 NFC Playoff teams!

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

