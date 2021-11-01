Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington LISTEN: Should Jaret Patterson Get More Carries?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team Loses 17-10 to Denver Broncos
    Author:

    During Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, there weren't a whole lot of positives from the Washington Football Team's performance.

    However, the team did see one of its rookies play his best game of the season.

    Undrafted free-agent running back Jaret Patterson saw a team-high 11 carries for 46 yards in the loss, the most action he's seen all year.

    Starting running back Antonio Gibson has played through a stress fracture in his shin for most of the season and fumbled the ball in each of Washington's previous two losses. Gibson played Sunday, but carried only eight times for 34 yards.

    Gibson's struggles opened the door for Patterson, and he ran right through it.

    Washington's loss yesterday marked its fourth straight and the season is beginning to slip away, especially after divisional rivals Dallas and Philadelphia won on the road Sunday.

    Recommended Articles

    Jaret Patterson
    Play

    Washington LISTEN: Should Jaret Patterson Get More Carries?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team Loses 17-10 to Denver Broncos

    56 seconds ago
    TDP-L-Broncos-Washington-RJS-04984
    Play

    Is WFT's Season Over?

    Only eight games into the schedule, Washington's season is on the brink of disaster at 2-6

    2 hours ago
    Landon Collins
    Play

    WFT's Landon Collins Thriving in New Role

    Like it or not, the highest-paid defender on WFT's roster, is thriving

    3 hours ago

    The team definitely feels strong about Patterson after he made the roster as an undrafted free agent, and the time feels right to explore what he can offer.

    In the second half of the year, when games become less important towards a playoff push each week, Patterson could see more opportunities in the offense.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the WFT's 17-10 loss to the Broncos.

    The pair talk about Patterson and linebacker Landon Collins being bright spots on their respective sides of the football.

    Chris and David also discuss quarterback Taylor Heinicke's struggles and Chris Blewitt's kicking woes.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Jaret Patterson
    News

    Washington LISTEN: Should Jaret Patterson Get More Carries?

    56 seconds ago
    TDP-L-Broncos-Washington-RJS-04984
    News

    Is WFT's Season Over?

    2 hours ago
    Landon Collins
    News

    WFT's Landon Collins Thriving in New Role

    3 hours ago
    217008BD-808F-4E52-9D41-B87534B89D38
    News

    WFT QB Change? Ron Rivera Says Time To Evaluate Taylor Heinicke

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17070291
    News

    WFT Kicking Woes Are Deflating

    15 hours ago
    Jaret Patterson
    News

    10 Observations Following Washington Football Team Loss to Denver Broncos

    16 hours ago
    patt denv
    News

    Broncos 17, Washington 10: Yes, 'Time to Panic'

    17 hours ago
    usa_today_17068494.0
    News

    Late First-Half Touchdown Gives Broncos Lead Over WFT

    19 hours ago