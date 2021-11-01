Washington LISTEN: Should Jaret Patterson Get More Carries?

During Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, there weren't a whole lot of positives from the Washington Football Team's performance.

However, the team did see one of its rookies play his best game of the season.

Undrafted free-agent running back Jaret Patterson saw a team-high 11 carries for 46 yards in the loss, the most action he's seen all year.

Starting running back Antonio Gibson has played through a stress fracture in his shin for most of the season and fumbled the ball in each of Washington's previous two losses. Gibson played Sunday, but carried only eight times for 34 yards.

Gibson's struggles opened the door for Patterson, and he ran right through it.

Washington's loss yesterday marked its fourth straight and the season is beginning to slip away, especially after divisional rivals Dallas and Philadelphia won on the road Sunday.

The team definitely feels strong about Patterson after he made the roster as an undrafted free agent, and the time feels right to explore what he can offer.

In the second half of the year, when games become less important towards a playoff push each week, Patterson could see more opportunities in the offense.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the WFT's 17-10 loss to the Broncos.

The pair talk about Patterson and linebacker Landon Collins being bright spots on their respective sides of the football.

Chris and David also discuss quarterback Taylor Heinicke's struggles and Chris Blewitt's kicking woes.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.