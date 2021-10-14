LISTEN: Washington, Kansas City Ripe for Shootout

Prepare for a shootout this weekend, football fans!

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team are two of just six teams to allow over 400 yards of offense per game this season. Thankfully, each team's offense has propelled them to two wins, making Sunday's matchup incredibly important as one team will claw its way back to .500, while the other team takes another step back.

The WFT comes into the weekend as the underdog, which is expected as the Chiefs are the two-time reigning AFC Champions. Teams have had an easier time against Patrick Mahomes this season than in the past, but given Washington's struggles so far this season it might be best to use Taylor Heinicke and the offense as the best defense and try to outscore the Chiefs.

It's a dangerous strategy, but that's how poor the WFT defense has been this season. Despite all of the talent, it has been unable to figure it out. It would be shocking for the defense to have its breakout game against an offense as dominant as the Chiefs, so the best defense on Sunday is likely a good offense.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison and Chris Clark of the Locked On Chiefs Podcast come together for a crossover preview of the matchup featuring two 2020 NFL Playoff teams both disappointed with their early starts to the season.

The two talk about how the defenses for each team have underperformed to start the season and what it will take for those fortunes to be reversed.

The pair also talk about what it will take for each team to pick up a win this weekend.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.