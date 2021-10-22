Washington LISTEN: Will Move to LB Boost Landon Collins?

When Landon Collins signed with the Washington Football Team in 2019, he immediately upgraded the secondary.

During his first season, Collins didn't miss a snap while playing in 15 games of the team's 16 games. Then in 2020, Collins was on a roll until an injury sidelined him for the second half of the season. But, in 2021, he has struggled to bounce back.

Most defenders have trouble shadowing Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro Tight End Travis Kelce, but in last week's loss Collins was repeatedly and easily burned on key receptions.

Collins' regression has been aligned with the poor play from the defense as a whole, so head coach Ron Rivera is looking for a change.

That change involves moving Collins from safety to the linebacker position, a move he isn't thrilled about.

“I’m a team player,” Collins told reporters. “Do I like playing down there? I’m good at it. If I’m good at it, I’ll play there. If I need to be played there, cool. Other than that, do I like playing linebacker? No. No I don’t. I don’t like hitting big linemen, getting big linemen off me. I’m undersized for being a linebacker. So yeah, I don’t want to play down there, but if need to, yeah, I’ll do so. I’m good at it.”

Collins may not like the move, but if it helps turn the team's season around, he might like it a little more.

