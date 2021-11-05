Washington LISTEN: Ron Rivera on Hot Seat?

Times have not been easy for Ron Rivera during his coaching tenure with the Washington Football Team.

Last year, he started four different quarterbacks, inherited a banged up roster and dealt with COVID-19, all while tending to his own cancer diagnosis and treatment. Despite the hardships Rivera found a way to propel his team to a 7-9 record, good enough to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

Given all the obstacles he faced last year, 2021 felt like a walk in the park. However, four straight losses have put the WFT at a 2-6 record, moving Rivera's overall record as Washington's head coach to 9-15.

Rivera's track record at his previous coaching gig in Carolina has proven that he can do better and that he's underperformed so far.

However, fans might remember that Washington also started out 2-6 last season, but won five of the last eight games to make the playoffs. This year, a division title isn't as likely considering the Dallas Cowboys are 6-1. But the team is only two games outside of a Wild Card spot.

Things may look bleak, but the bye week gives Rivera an opportunity to hit the reset button and move forward. If he can push this team in the right direction, Rivera should be fine.

If the slide continues, Rivera's seat temperature should slowly rise. But history has shown that he's a man who thrives in these types of situations.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison answers listeners' voicemails and discusses the current state of affairs for the Washington Football Team.

He looks into defensive end Montez Sweat's injury and whether the team should consider moving on from Rivera and the coaching staff at the end of the season.

David also discuss whether the team should look into starting backup quarterback Kyle Allen for the Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.