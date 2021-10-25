    • October 25, 2021
    Washington LISTEN: How Much Blame for Coaching Staff?

    Locked On Washington: Offense Blows Opportunity to Upset Green Bay Packers as Washington Football Team Falls to 2-5
    Author:

    Heading into the game this weekend against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers, few people gave the Washington Football Team much of a chance.

    During the game though, Washington didn't just have a single chance, but a couple, that it did not capitalize on.

    Washington found itself in the red zone three times in the second half but did not come away with a single point on any of those drives. One of those drives ended on an interception thrown by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, but two of those plays ended with questionable fourth-down play calls in short yardage situations.

    The first play came on a goal-to-go opportunity at the 1-yard line, but Heinicke could not push through past the plane.

    The second opportunity came on 4th-and-2 at the 3-yard line, and the offense ran a pass play that fell incomplete to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

    On each play, the offense could have gone in a different direction with a higher success rate, and had the team scored on those possessions, the result could have gone in Washington's favor.

    That being said, it is the responsibility of the players to make these plays. The blame can be placed on either group, but at the end of the day, both groups are part of the WFT that lost its third straight game and both units have to make adjustments to end the losing ways.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison offer their immediate reactions following the loss to the Packers.

    Chris and David go back and forth on who is most responsible for the loss between the coaching staff and the offense and what they need to do to correct the mistakes they made moving forward.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

