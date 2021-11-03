LISTEN: Why’s 2-6 WFT Not Making Moves?

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” Albert Einstein once famously said.

According to that logic, the Washington Football Team is insane after four straight weeks of defeats that have spiraled the WFT into a 2-6 record heading into the bye week.

In the last three weeks, the offense has struggled to put up points, averaging just 11 points. It's hard to win games this way, even with a talented defense.

The defense has made slight changes over the weeks, most notably moving Landon Collins from safety to linebacker, but those changes are not leading to wins.

When given a prime opportunity to make a change at Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline, the WFT chose once again to ride out the course. It's possible that this is a sign that Washington has given up on the season, which is a real shame considering this team made a large stride in the right direction last year and won its division.

But despite the poor record thus far, Washington is only two games back of a playoff spot. Whether or not playoffs are in the cards for the WFT this year, changes will have to happen in the nation's capital, or things could really go south.

But now? The changes must come from in-house improvements.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell dives into Washington's reasoning behind sticking with the status quo despite a 2-6 start to the season.

He talks about the team's decision to stand pat at the trade deadline and why Rivers wants to continue running the course halfway through the season.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.