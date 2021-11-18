Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington LISTEN: Prediction - Coach Ron Rivera Will Corral Panthers QB Cam Newton

    Locked On Washington: Carolina on my mind as the Panthers and Cam Newton await Ron Rivera and WFT
    Author:

    History will be made when Ron Rivera and Cam Newton take the field Sunday in Charlotte. For the first time, instead of coming out through the tunnel together like they did for nine years together in Charlotte, they will be on opposite sidelines.

    Rivera will lead the Washington Football Team against Newton's Carolina Panthers, who will have him starting under center for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season. Newton signed with the Panthers last week after starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury.

    This isn't the first time coaches have faced their former quarterbacks this season. In Week 4, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in Foxborough in the first meeting between the two. Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons were embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose defense allowed just three points against their coach's former squad.

    This weekend's game marks the rubber match between player and coach. For Washington to win, Rivera needs to out-perform the former leader of his past offense.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_9528983
    Play

    Washington LISTEN: Prediction - Rivera Will Corral Cam

    Locked On Washington: Carolina on my mind as the Panthers & Cam Newton await Ron & the WFT

    12 minutes ago

    Washington vs. Bucs & Panthers: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

    The Washington Football Team desperately needed a win Sunday. And this weekend? Nothing has changed.

    15 hours ago
    Ron Rivera Meeting Officials © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27
    Play

    New COVID Mask Rules for Thanksgiving

    Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

    17 hours ago

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell is joined by Chris McClain of the "Mac Attack" show on WFNZ in Charlotte to look ahead to this weekend's game against the Panthers.

    The pair talk about the impact of Newton and Rivera returning to Charlotte and what it means for both teams this weekend.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    USATSI_9528983
    News

    Washington LISTEN: Prediction - Rivera Will Corral Cam

    12 minutes ago
    News

    Washington vs. Bucs & Panthers: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

    15 hours ago
    Ron Rivera Meeting Officials © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27
    News

    New COVID Mask Rules for Thanksgiving

    17 hours ago
    corral hein
    News

    Dueling Plans: Should Washington Chase Playoffs or Draft?

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_9528983
    News

    LISTEN: Rivera & Cam Reunion - A Washington Edge?

    Nov 17, 2021
    chase-young-111421-getty-ftr_1pqlrwmu7627w15l9ob1rhdrbc
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Chase Young Among 4 New Roster Moves

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17165064
    News

    'Turning Point' For The WFT?

    Nov 16, 2021
    young tb down
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Chase Young Injury Update from Rivera

    Nov 15, 2021