Washington LISTEN: Prediction - Rivera Will Corral Cam

History will be made when Ron Rivera and Cam Newton take the field Sunday in Charlotte. For the first time, instead of coming out through the tunnel together like they did for nine years together in Charlotte, they will be on opposite sidelines.

Rivera will lead the Washington Football Team against Newton's Carolina Panthers, who will have him starting under center for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season. Newton signed with the Panthers last week after starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury.

This isn't the first time coaches have faced their former quarterbacks this season. In Week 4, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in Foxborough in the first meeting between the two. Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons were embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose defense allowed just three points against their coach's former squad.

This weekend's game marks the rubber match between player and coach. For Washington to win, Rivera needs to out-perform the former leader of his past offense.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell is joined by Chris McClain of the "Mac Attack" show on WFNZ in Charlotte to look ahead to this weekend's game against the Panthers.

The pair talk about the impact of Newton and Rivera returning to Charlotte and what it means for both teams this weekend.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".