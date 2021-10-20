LISTEN: Who's to Blame for Washington's Slow Start?

Of the NFL's 14 playoff teams from 2020, three are off to a 2-4 start. The Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team.

Injuries have ravaged some of these teams at the quarterback position, with Russell Wilson and Ryan Fitzpatrick missing multiple games for the Seahawks and WFT. But in the case of the Washington Football Team, it's more than just injuries that are plaguing this team.

Veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins was released Wednesday.

But it's the supposedly defense, which finished second last year in yards allowed, that has completely flipped the script and let this team down in 2021. Only the Seahawks have allowed more yards per game than the WFT. Considering the team added cornerback William Jackson III to a pricy deal and employs Chase Young and Jonathan Allen on the defensive line, this is a surprise.

If Washington wants to turn things around, it needs to look towards it defense to make the fixes. Sure, quarterback Taylor Heinicke could play better, but without him, the team wouldn't have won the two games it did.

The defense stepping up is the first step to turning this season around, and as the weeks go by, time is running out.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell invites Olivia Garvey (ABC 7) on the show to talk about the team's struggles.

Chris and Olivia also talk about her famous dad, MLB legend Steve Garvey, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' NLCS hopes.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.