    • October 18, 2021
    Washington LISTEN: What Happened in Ugly 2nd Half?

    Locked On Washington: Taylor Heinicke Struggles, Defense Has Three Takeaways, and Washington Football Team Loses to Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13
    Author:

    Things were going great for the Washington Football Team heading into halftime last Sunday.

    The WFT benefitted from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing two sloppy interceptions, recovered a fumble by receiver Mecole Hardman and held a 13-10 lead heading into halftime. Washington legend Sean Taylor's No. 21 was officially be retired by the franchise at intermission and then ...

    After the teams returned from the locker rooms, it was an entirely different game.

    The Chiefs scored three touchdowns -- a 2-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the lead, a 3-yard rush from Darrel Williams for the insurance, and a 24-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson for the exclamation point -- to win the game 31-13.

    Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke could not match the production from the Kansas City offense. He threw for just 182 yards, his season-low as the starting quarterback. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also struggled, posting a mere 28 yards on four catches, both season-lows.

    Washington LISTEN: What Happened in Ugly 2nd Half?

    Locked On Washington: Taylor Heinicke Struggles, Defense Has Three Takeaways, and Washington Football Team Loses to Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13

    The offense knew it had an opportunity Sunday facing the worst defense in the league, but it could not seize the moment and it leaves this team scrambling just a third of the way into the season.

    If the team cannot bounce back from this, you might as well begin to start looking at some of the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss why Heinicke struggled in the loss to the Chiefs.

    They also talk about the defense's ability to force turnovers and how the team collapsed in the second half.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

