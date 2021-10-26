Washington LISTEN: Is Taylor Heinicke WFT's Leader?

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has had quite the year.

This time a year ago, Heinicke was a free agent with just one NFL start under his belt. Fast forward 12 months, he's started the past six games for the Washington Football Team and has shown flashes of becoming a playmaker for his team.

Unfortunately, part of what comes with the job of an NFL starting quarterback is having the finger pointed in your direction when your team loses.

After starting 2-2, Washington has dropped three straight and the spark Heinicke had when he first started as the quarterback is beginning to fade.

When he first started, teammates like Chase Young and Terry McLaurin sang his praises, but the pats on the back didn't make an appearance after failing to score in the red zone on three separate occasions in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

If a quarterback other than Heinicke was under center, would Washington have won this past weekend? Is this a question of Heinicke's leadership abilities or is this another example of blaming the quarterback for a team's losses?

Given the circumstances facing the Washington starter, he's done a good job in holding the fort down, but there's a decent amount of room for improvement.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison dive deeper into the action to come away with four takeaways which could be indicators of what to expect, moving forward.

The pair react to the day after press conference with WFT head coach Ron Rivera and discuss goal line plays and injury updates as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick remains weeks away from potentially returning to practice for Washington.

Then, Chris and David review the self-inflicted issues helping to derail Washington's weekly efforts, and begin to discuss an apparent lack of attention to detail within the framework of the football team.

Towards the end of the show, Chris and David talk about the move of Landon Collins to linebacker and discuss the failed quarterback sneak on fourth and goal that shines a bright light on the dynamic between offensive coordinator Scott Turner and Heinicke.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.