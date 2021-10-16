Washington LISTEN: What Was Sean Taylor's Best Moment?

History will be made Sunday when the Washington Football Team sends Sean Taylor's No. 21 into the rafters to live in WFT immortality.

Taylor spent parts of four seasons in Washington and was on his way to becoming one of the greatest safeties in NFL history before his career and life were tragically cut short after he was murdered in November 2007.

Earlier this week, the WFT announced that it would retire Taylor's number at halftime during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The announcement came at an unexpected time, considering Washington is at the center of an investigation, and many are calling out Washington for using Taylor's jersey retirement as a way to swerve from the bad press reaction.

Even with the background behind the ceremony, this is an opportunity to celebrate the player and person Taylor was.

While many remember him for his shocking death, he should be remembered for his dynamic ability to hit and punish his opponents with his hard-hitting mentality.

Perhaps the one play he's best known for is his tackle on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman during the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Plays like that should be the reason why Taylor's number is retired and it is what people should best remember him for.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison deliver some clarity on the situation surrounding the Washington Football Team retiring Taylor's No. 21 jersey during Sunday's contest against the visiting Chiefs.

Then, the pair catch up on voicemail takes and questions from WFT fans, including fielding some criticism for early reactions following last weekend's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.