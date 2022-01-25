A-Rod to Washington Makes Sense

Despite holding a first-round bye for the third straight season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to reach the Super Bowl. They were done in this time by the San Francisco 49ers in a 13-10 defeat in the Divisional Round.

Over the past few seasons, Rodgers has contemplated his future in Green Bay. There are serious doubts as to whether the future Hall of Fame quarterback will suit up for the Packers again.

"There are a lot of decisions to be made," Rodgers said. "Key players, a lot of guys who played. ... I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing."

Rodgers will do likely one of three things: play out the final year of his contract with the Packers, retire or force a trade. The QB-needy Washington Football Team should look into the third option.

Washington has Taylor Heinicke under contract this season, but that's not a long-term solution.

It's possible that the WFT looks for a prospect to develop in the draft, but coach Ron Rivera wants to field a winning football team in 2022, and it will be more difficult to do that with Heinicke or a rookie. Swinging for the fence and attempting to acquire Rodgers would give the team a major boost into next season and immediately thrust the team into Super Bowl contention.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the possibility of Rodgers coming to Washington in the offseason.

