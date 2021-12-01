LISTEN: Can Washington Run Its Way Into Playoffs?

With a win Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team slid into the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC playoff picture.

In the team's three straight wins, Washington has averaged 145.3 rushing yards per game. In the past two games, Antonio Gibson ran for season-highs: 95 against the Carolina Panthers, and 111 against the Seahawks.

But Gibson isn't the only back wrecking havoc for Washington. J.D. McKissic is also playing a big role as a complementary back that can threaten both on the ground and through the air.

In Monday night's game against his former team, McKissic recorded his first multi-TD game since 2017. Although he suffered a scary neck injury in the fourth quarter, his agent tweeted after the game that McKissic is "all good."

McKissic's timetable is up in the air, but when he returns he and Gibson are paramount to the team's success for the rest of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the win, and how it came to be.

They talk about the performances from Gibson and McKissic, who accounted for 61 percent of the team's offensive touches on Monday night.

They also discuss Taylor Heinicke's mostly-efficient evening as well, earning a quarterback rating north of 90.

The pair then detail how worst third-down defense in the NFL held Seattle to less than 33 percent, forcing five straight three-and-outs against Russell Wilson.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.