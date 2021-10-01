October 1, 2021
Publish date:

LISTEN: What Does Curtis Samuel's Looming Return Mean for Washington?

Locked On Washington: Curtis Samuel and Kelvin Harmon Back for Washington Football Team | WFT at Falcons Crossover Thursday Preview | Injury Updates and NFL Week 4 Power Rankings
Author:

The Washington Football Team is expected to get better very soon.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a groin injury right before the start of the season that landed him on Injured Reserve. While Samuel is unlikely to return this week, the WFT has 21 days to activate him and move him to the active roster.

Washington's offense ranks 23rd in passing with 221.7 yards per game, so Samuel's return could help those numbers spike.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas have eaten up nearly half of the targets in the offense so far this season, which accentuates the need for a playmaker like Samuel to help spread the wealth.

READ MORE: Washington on Stage: Too Many Guys Playing Off-Script?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice for Washington, and Kelvin Harmon was brought back to the team's practice squad. Along with those moves, David goes over the latest in injury updates and the Locked On Podcast Network's Week 4 Power Rankings.

Then, Aaron Freeman of the Locked On Falcons Podcast drops in to fill us in on everything we need to know ahead of this weekend's pivotal contest in Atlanta.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: 'Long Way to Go' Applies to Washington and Falcons

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
