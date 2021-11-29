Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    LISTEN: How Will Washington Use Samuel, Thomas Against Seattle?

    Locked On Washington Football Team: Final Takes and Predictions for Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football
    The Washington Football Team is coming into tonight's Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks with more momentum than it has had all season, and it is about to get another boost.

    Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas will return tonight after extended time off with injuries. Thomas hasn't seen the field since Week 3, while Samuel hasn't played since Week 5.

    Samuel and Thomas are two options for Taylor Heinicke in the middle of the field that can open up the Washington offense like never before. Terry McLaurin has shouldered the burden on the outside, but this could take some heat off of him and force the Seahawks defense to pay attention to the full field.

    If Heinicke and the offense can find ways to incorporate the newly-activated pair, Washington will find itself in the NFC playoff picture with the seventh seed. 

    Due to tiebreaker rules, a win over quarterback Russell Wilson and his Seahawks squad would give Washington and Minnesota (the current seventh seed) matching records, and push the burgundy and gold just above its competition.

    It looks like the timing for Samuel and Thomas' returns couldn't be any better.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison sound off on their final takes ahead of tonight's game between the WFT and Seahawks.

    They discuss how Washington can win its third straight game and the impact Thomas has in his return to the field after missing the past seven games.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

