Washington LISTEN: Can Del Rio Outsmart Carr?

If the Washington Football Team wants to walk away victorious Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (preview here), it will need to find a way to stop quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr has been sacked 25 times through the first 11 games, eighth-most in the NFL, opening the door for the Washington pass rush to unlock a key to victory.

That isn't good news for the Raiders, considering Washington employs one of the best front sevens in the NFL. While Chase Young and Montez Sweat have been on the sidelines, Washington has picked up the slack and improved inside. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio - who knows Carr well, having been his Raiders head coach - has had to rely on depth this year on the line, in the linebacker position, and in the secondary. And it's paid off.

So, coach, can you control Carr?

“Derek’s a good player,” Del Rio said. “He’s having a good year, probably as good a year as he’s had since Year 2 of our time being there when he really tore it up. So, he’s doing a nice job directing the offense, making a lot of throws, and he’s got some good weapons and they’re doing a nice job with him.”

The Raiders are 6-5, while Washington is 5-6. TWashington's defense has propelled it to three straight wins, and if the defense can keep up its recent efforts, it could lead to a fourth straight win.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison is joined by 'Your Boy Q' of "Locked On Raiders" to discuss this weekend's pivotal matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations.

They talk about how Taylor Heinicke, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Landon Collins, Allen and the WFT matchup against Carr, Josh Jacobs, Trevon Moehrig, Casey Heyward and the Raiders.

The two hosts discuss the state of both teams, matchups that will dictate the results of the contest, and make their predictions as to how each team can win, and which team ultimately will.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.