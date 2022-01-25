LISTEN: Watson to Washington? Here's How It Could Happen

It's no secret that the Washington Football Team is looking for a new quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick could be heading into the TV booth and Taylor Heinicke isn't a long-term solution, so what's next for the quarterback position in Washington?

The team is looking at the potential of drafting a quarterback, possibly with the No. 11 pick. Or, it could trade for a veteran such as embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson had 22 civil suits filed against him last year from massage therapists who claimed that he sexually harassed them. The investigation is still ongoing, but it is likely that the investigation will end soon and Watson's fate in the league will be determined.

On top of his legal troubles, Watson has expressed that he wishes to never play for the Texans again after disagreements with Houston's front office.

While the Washington front office doesn't have a squeaky clean track record either, the relationship with Watson is nonexistent so far, which could open the door for a partnership.

Watson holds a no-trade clause, meaning he must also sign off on any potential trade the Texans include him in, and it could make sense for Washington to be his next NFL destination.

