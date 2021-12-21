LISTEN: Can Garrett Gilbert Lead Washington to Victory?

The Washington Football Team faces its most important game of the season Tuesday night as it travels to "The City of Brotherly Love" to face the Philadelphia Eagles. But COVID-19 has not shown much love to the WFT this week, knocking out quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen of tonight's game, barring a miracle.

Should neither quarterback come off the COVID list before 4 p.m. EST Tuesday, it will fall on the shoulders of Garrett Gilbert to grab the biggest win of Washington's season.

Gilbert, 30, was signed off the New England Patriots practice squad Friday and is preparing to start tonight, his first start since Week 9 of last season when he started for the Dallas Cowboys.

Gilbert's signing comes just a little less than a year since the WFT activated Heinicke to the active roster last season. And that move has paid off dividends far beyond Washington's dreams.

While it isn't likely Gilbert is going to come in and steal Heinicke's job, he has the potential to come in and make a difference. In his start for the Cowboys last season, Gilbert was one play away from upsetting the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. And in 2019, Gilbert was the leading passer of the American Alliance of Football.

In both of those moments, low expectations were placed on Gilbert and he exceeded those expectations. Now, Washington is hoping he can prove doubters wrong once again and steer Washington's season back on track.

