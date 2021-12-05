Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    LISTEN: Who Steps Up For Washington Without Landon Collins?

    Locked On Washington Football Team: Injury Updates, The Importance of a Win in Week 13, and Final Keys, Matchups and Predictions
    When the Washington Football Team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, it will do so without several of its bright stars on defense.

    Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat have been out for a few weeks, but linebacker/safety hybrid Landon Collins did not practice all week with a foot injury.

    Collins played a key role in the team's Monday Night Football win over the Seattle Seahawks, where he forced a crucial fumble that turned the momentum into Washington's favor.

    With Collins out, expect either Khaleke Hudson, David Mayo or Jordan Kunaszyk to see some extended snaps Sunday. Rookie first-round pick Jamin Davis could also see an uptick in playing time.

    It's hard to replace a player like Collins with just one player since he can play multiple positions, and bring a dynamic that few others can. 

    Collins is the leader in the back seven and against a team like the Raiders that loves to run a ton of unique routes with multiple different receivers, a leader needs to step up and establish himself if Washington wants to win Sunday.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison sound off on their final takes ahead Sunday's game between the WFT and Raiders.

    They discuss how Washington can win its fourth straight game and the impact injuries currently have on the team.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

