LISTEN: Logan Thomas & Curtis Samuel Returning?

The Washington Football Team is about to get some reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball.

We know that tight end Logan Thomas, who has been on IR with his hamstring injury since Oct. 6, is expected to practice this week.

Thomas has missed the team's last seven games and his return would significantly support quarterback Taylor Heinicke by adding a 6-6, 250-pound target in the middle of the field.

And Thomas isn't the only help the offense could get soon.

Curtis Samuel, the team's high-profile free agent acquisition from the Carolina Panthers, practiced last week and had a chance to play for the first time since Oct. 10 last week against his former team. However, the WFT ultimately ruled him out after being questionable going into the game.

Samuel is inching closer to a return, and will add another dimension to the offense as the team looks to use the momentum of the second half of the season to snag a spot in the postseason for the second year in a row.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the impact of having Samuel and Thomas returning to the Washington offense.

The pair discuss how close the skill players are to returning and whether it could be as early as this week against the Seahawks.

Chris and David also talk about early betting odds for Monday night's game and what it will take for Heinicke to become the team's long term starting quarterback.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.