LISTEN: How Will Washington Replace Logan Thomas Against Cowboys?

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas returned from injured reserve a week ago following a seven-week stint on the sidelines. Just two games later, Thomas is heading back to IR for good, ending his 2021 campaign.

In both games Thomas played, he was a major factor in a Washington win. But the team fears Thomas suffered a torn ACL and MCL on what some will argue was a dirty play.

The offense has played the majority of the season without its biggest, best Red Zone-target, so moving forward in the five games without him won't be foreign. But it's definitely a loss for offensive coordinator Scott Turner's unit.

Rookies John Bates and Sammis Reyes are next in line, but neither have proven to be a major threat as receivers. Instead, the team will likely turn to running back Antonio Gibson to shoulder even more of the load on offense.

Gibson is riding a ton of momentum and has been one of the most successful backs in the NFL over the last month.

Thomas' return to the lineup didn't minimize Gibson's value, but his absence now increases his value.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss Washington's 17-15 win over the Raiders.

They talk about Thomas' injury and how it affects the team moving forward.

Chris and David also touch on how Gibson will need to step up as a primary creator with Thomas out and his career achievement of 2,000 scrimmage yards in his career.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.