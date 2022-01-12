LISTEN: Washington Pro Bowler Digs 'Vibe' of Potential New Name

The Washington Football Team is just three weeks from shedding its temporary moniker into something permanent.

As the days go on, clues begin to pop up on the internet and crumbs seemingly begin to forge a path toward the official unveiling of the new name.

Recently, the name 'Commanders' has been gaining steam in rumors and potential leaks.

If the team does become the Washington Commanders, there will be at least one fan of the name ... punter Tress Way.

"Definitely dig that 'Commanders' vibe," Way said. "That just sounds like D.C."

But not all people are going to be pleased ... Just ask former Washington head coach Jay Gruden.

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said on the "Russell & Medhurst" radio show, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

Despite the controversy, some players on the team are looking to move forward.

"People are going to feel some type of way, whatever the name is," said star wide receiver Terry McLaurin when he met with the media on Monday. "But at the end of the day, I just hope it's something we can rally around."

