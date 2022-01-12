Skip to main content

LISTEN: Washington Pro Bowler Digs 'Vibe' of Potential New Name

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington Players Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen on the Team Name and Uniform

The Washington Football Team is just three weeks from shedding its temporary moniker into something permanent.

As the days go on, clues begin to pop up on the internet and crumbs seemingly begin to forge a path toward the official unveiling of the new name.

Recently, the name 'Commanders' has been gaining steam in rumors and potential leaks.

If the team does become the Washington Commanders, there will be at least one fan of the name ... punter Tress Way.

"Definitely dig that 'Commanders' vibe," Way said. "That just sounds like D.C."

But not all people are going to be pleased ... Just ask former Washington head coach Jay Gruden.

Recommended Articles

adf1dcca-77bb-4568-8c9c-6dee0d7adf42-USP_NFL__Washington_Football_Team_at_Buffalo_Bills
Play

LISTEN: Washington Pro Bowler Digs 'Vibe' of Potential New Name

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington Players Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen on the Team Name and Uniform

3 minutes ago
Matt Corral
Play

LISTEN: Should Washington Target Quarterback at No. 11?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington Football Team Wins Against New York Giants, Loses NFL Draft Position

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17479431
Play

Washington NFL Coach Tracker: Joe Receives 'Judge-Ment' Fired By New York Giants

Follow along with WashingtonSI this offseason for up to date info on the NFL coaching hiring and firings

16 hours ago

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said on the "Russell & Medhurst" radio show, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

Despite the controversy, some players on the team are looking to move forward.

"People are going to feel some type of way, whatever the name is," said star wide receiver Terry McLaurin when he met with the media on Monday. "But at the end of the day, I just hope it's something we can rally around."

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison react to the response from several players including defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, McLaurin and Way on the team's new name and uniforms.

The pair also talk about the comments made at the end of the season from offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

adf1dcca-77bb-4568-8c9c-6dee0d7adf42-USP_NFL__Washington_Football_Team_at_Buffalo_Bills
News

LISTEN: Washington Pro Bowler Digs 'Vibe' of Potential New Name

3 minutes ago
Matt Corral
News

LISTEN: Should Washington Target Quarterback at No. 11?

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17479431
News

Washington NFL Coach Tracker: Joe Receives 'Judge-Ment' Fired By New York Giants

16 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

'Relax!' Coach Ron Rivera Washington's Plan to Sign Terry McLaurin

17 hours ago
Left to Right: Jessie Bates III, Antonio Gibson
News

Which Sport Did Antonio Gibson Quit to Become Washington's 1,000-Yard Rusher?

20 hours ago
deshaun ron
News

Washington Trade for Deshaun Watson? Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up on Rumors

22 hours ago
USATSI_17479102_168388359_lowres
News

Washington Power Rankings: Ending on a High But Needing QB?

22 hours ago
adf1dcca-77bb-4568-8c9c-6dee0d7adf42-USP_NFL__Washington_Football_Team_at_Buffalo_Bills
News

Good Look: Washington Players Comment on Future of Team Name and Uniform

Jan 10, 2022