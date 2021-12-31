Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    LISTEN: Key to Keeping Season Alive: Stopping Hurts' Legs

    Locked On Washington Football Team: Taylor Heinicke and Forcing Jalen Hurts to the Air
    When the Washington Football Team played the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, quarterback Jalen Hurts had quite the game.

    Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown while running for 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If Washington wants to reverse the result from the previous game and keep its season alive, containing Hurts is a must for the defense.

    Hurts ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards for quarterbacks behind the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson. He also ranks fifth among all players in the league with 10 touchdowns, behind Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' running back James Conner, Bengal's running back Joe Mixon and the Patriots' Damien Harris.

    With a cast of subpar receivers, Hurts usually uses his legs to move Philly's offense. The key to beating the Eagles is to get a lead, and force Hurts to pass rather than run. If Washington starts hot, it forces Hurts out of his comfort zone and he needs to air it out.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison is joined by Gino Cammilleri of the Locked On Eagles Podcast to meet and discuss the Week 17 matchup between the WFT and Eagles.

    The pair discuss key storylines, matchups, and what each side has to do to get a win this Sunday.

    David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

