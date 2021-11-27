LISTEN: Can Washington Stop Russell Wilson?

Things have not gone as expected for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

After winning the NFC West a year ago, the team has dropped five of its last six games and its season is hanging by a thread.

It's up to the Washington Football Team on Monday to cut that thread loose.

When looking from the outside, many trace the Seattle's struggles to Russell Wilson's thumb injury that sidelined him for three games. But when diving deeper into the team's season, the struggles go beyond that.

The Seahawks went 1-2 without Wilson, losing the two games by a field goal. In the two games following Wilson's return, the team has been outscored 40-13, including the first shutout of Wilson's career Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle offense's poor performance bodes well for the Washington defense, but must be aware of a breakout game from Wilson. Seattle has also struggled to run the football with running back Chris Carson out for the year.

This will allow Washington's talented front seven to send more linebackers in coverage and make it more difficult for Wilson to find his targets D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If the WFT can shut those two down, a win is very likely.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites Corbin Smith (Locked On Seahawks) to the show to discuss this Monday Night Football clash.

The pair hit top storylines, crucial matchups to watch and keys to victory for both sides.

David and Corbin also talk about Wilson's return from injury and why the team has struggled since.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.