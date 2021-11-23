LISTEN: Did Taylor Heinicke Save Washington's Season?

At 2-6, the Washington Football Team's season appeared to be toast.

The team was heading into the bye week, but still faced a tough road ahead of them with two NFC South opponents on the horizon. Yet, the WFT has pulled off back-to-back upset wins in remarkable fashion to get two wins closer to .500.

After beating the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 10, quarterback Taylor Heinicke spoiled Cam Newton's homecoming in Charlotte to lead the WFT to another win. It's the first time this season Washington has won consecutive games.

Now, the team sits one game shy of a playoff spot with season-high momentum. With a Monday Night Football showdown against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks coming this week, Heinicke and the WFT have an opportunity to not just survive, but thrive.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss how the WFT won its second straight game propelled by a career best performance from Heinicke, and impressive defensive efforts from safety Kam Curl and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

They also talk about how the story was supposed to have been about Newton's return to Carolina and his reunion with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, but how the talk has shifted all about Heinicke.

The pair finish by reviewing how the back-to-back wins have drastically changed the outlook on the season and what it means for the team moving forward.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.