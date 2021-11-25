LISTEN: Why Is Washington's Offense Trending Up?

In the three losses leading into the Washington Football Team's bye, the offense averaged just 11 points per game.

In the two wins following the bye the offense has improved significantly, averaging 28 points per game.

Several players are responsible for the offense's turnaround, and all of them deserve credit.

On the ground, the Washington offensive line is putting running back Antonio Gibson in a position to succeed. The second-year pro ran for a season-high 95 yards in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Through the air, quarterback Taylor Heinicke kept the ball in Washington's possession and didn't turn the ball over. He completed six third-down conversions and kept several key drives alive, including the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter from 3rd-and-21 that eventually netted the WFT the necessary yardage on a risky 4th-and-3 that paid off.

Heinicke is building the confidence necessary to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and his growth is important if Washington wants to continue on this upward trajectory.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison invite former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen to the show to discuss the current state of affairs for the WFT.

They talk about the reason for Heinicke's resurgence, the offensive line domination, Antonio Gibson's ups & downs, and how offensive coordinator Scott Turner fits the unit together.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.