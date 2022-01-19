LISTEN: Could Washington Corral Itself a Franchise QB?

With the Washington Football Team's season over, the focus has shifted to the draft and search for a franchise quarterback.

Washington's 7-10 record gifted the team the 11th overall pick in April, with a chance to draft a quarterback.

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded up to No. 11 to take quarterback Justin Fields. Given the strength of this year's quarterback class, Washington might have a couple of viable options on the board.

The majority of teams selecting in the top 10 have needs other than quarterback, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Washington land Matt Corral. The Ole Miss signal caller could challenge Taylor Heinicke for the starting quarterback spot next season.

Corral, once a Heisman favorite this past season, has the arm talent to rifle the ball 50 yards down field or break the pocket and scramble 15 yards to get a first down. Those dual-threat capabilities make him an intriguing prospect that have quarterback-needy teams interested.

Corral threw for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also ran the ball 614 yards for 11 touchdowns. Whether those talents will translate to the NFL remains to be seen, but for a team like Washington that needs to shake things up, Corral might be a risk worth taking.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the idea of Corral being drafted by the burgundy and gold.

The pair also talk about this weekend's playoff losses by the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

They also discuss Washington's new uniforms and if the glimpses fans have been given hold any clues as to what the team's new name will be.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.