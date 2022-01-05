Power Rankings: Washington Final Game - And Moves on Gibson & Jackson III

The Washington Football Team's quiet finish in a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles torpedoed WFT's last home game and postseason dreams. The defeat dropped Washington to 6-10 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention.

Around the NFL, Week 17 proved to be another exciting dose of football with a few upsets that displayed significant separation from the best and worst teams in the the league's power structure. Where does the Washington Football Team stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week 18 Power Rankings? After Sunday's loss, Washington dropped to No. 24.

This team vacillates from tough and scrappy to still somewhat dysfunctional. Credit Taylor Heinicke for a solid season, but Washington will need to emerge as a sleeping giant on the veteran quarterbacking market to command our attention next season.

With only one regular season game left, tanking is a common topic of conversation for teams out of the playoff race. It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up the No. 1 pick for a second consecutive year, but the race to the bottom of the league is still an ongoing one for a handful of organizations.

As 6.5-point favorites, Washington plays the New York Giants on Sunday. Looking forward to 2022, Washington coach Ron Rivera made his approach clear.

"We're going to play to win," Rivera said.

And with a trio of Wednesday roster moves, the WFT maybe overall increased its chances, as while William Jackson III is going onto the COVID list, running back Antonio Gibson and O-lineman Ereck Flowers are coming off it.

Currently, the Washington Football Team holds the ninth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in the week 18 matchup and all signs point to the WFT not looking to improve draft position.

How the WFT does against the New York Giants Sunday in Week 18's season finale will have immediate impacts on plenty of members within the organization both on and off the field, including coach Rivera. The Washington Football Team will have a new name in 2022. ... will surely have Rivera around to continue the leadership ... and will try to rise in the rankings.