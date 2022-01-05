Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Power Rankings: Washington Final Game - And Moves on Antonio Gibson & William Jackson III

    After Sunday's loss, Washington dropped to No. 24 in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

    The Washington Football Team's quiet finish in a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles torpedoed WFT's last home game and postseason dreams. The defeat dropped Washington to 6-10 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention.

    Around the NFL, Week 17 proved to be another exciting dose of football with a few upsets that displayed significant separation from the best and worst teams in the the league's power structure. Where does the Washington Football Team stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week 18 Power Rankings? After Sunday's loss, Washington dropped to No. 24.

    This team vacillates from tough and scrappy to still somewhat dysfunctional. Credit Taylor Heinicke for a solid season, but Washington will need to emerge as a sleeping giant on the veteran quarterbacking market to command our attention next season.

    With only one regular season game left, tanking is a common topic of conversation for teams out of the playoff race. It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up the No. 1 pick for a second consecutive year, but the race to the bottom of the league is still an ongoing one for a handful of organizations.

    As 6.5-point favorites, Washington plays the New York Giants on Sunday. Looking forward to 2022, Washington coach Ron Rivera made his approach clear.

    Recommended Articles

    Ron Rivera
    Play

    Power Rankings: Washington Final Game - And Moves on Gibson & Jackson III

    After Sunday's loss, Washington dropped to No. 24 in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

    17 seconds ago
    Left to Right: Taylor Heinicke, Jaret Patterson
    Play

    Washington LISTEN: Why Did Offense Struggle In Second Half vs. Eagles?

    Locked On Washington Football Team: WFT Eliminated from Playoff Contention

    18 hours ago
    Left to Right: Fans Falling Off Railing, Jalen Hurts
    Play

    Eagles QB Hurts Calls Out WFT for ‘Near-Tragic’ Rail Collapse

    A railing collapsed at the WFT's stadium, injuring multiple fans, and the aftermath is only getting worse

    19 hours ago

    "We're going to play to win," Rivera said.

    And with a trio of Wednesday roster moves, the WFT maybe overall increased its chances, as while William Jackson III is going onto the COVID list, running back Antonio Gibson and O-lineman Ereck Flowers are coming off it.

    Currently, the Washington Football Team holds the ninth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in the week 18 matchup and all signs point to the WFT not looking to improve draft position. 

    How the WFT does against the New York Giants Sunday in Week 18's season finale will have immediate impacts on plenty of members within the organization both on and off the field, including coach Rivera. The Washington Football Team will have a new name in 2022. ... will surely have Rivera around to continue the leadership ... and will try to rise in the rankings.

    Ron Rivera
    News

    Power Rankings: Washington Final Game - And Moves on Gibson & Jackson III

    17 seconds ago
    Left to Right: Taylor Heinicke, Jaret Patterson
    News

    Washington LISTEN: Why Did Offense Struggle In Second Half vs. Eagles?

    18 hours ago
    Left to Right: Fans Falling Off Railing, Jalen Hurts
    News

    Eagles QB Hurts Calls Out WFT for ‘Near-Tragic’ Rail Collapse

    19 hours ago
    Washington Football Team Logo - Adam Schefter
    News

    Name Game: Goodbye Washington Football Team, Hello ... ?

    Jan 4, 2022
    wash seat
    News

    'It's Going to Be FIRE!' Washington Announces Reveal for New Team Name & Logo

    Jan 4, 2022
    WFT
    News

    2022 Schedule: Which Teams Will Washington Play?

    Jan 3, 2022
    Joey Slye
    News

    Washington May Have Found Its Long-term Kicker

    Jan 3, 2022
    WFT players
    News

    Rivera Reveal: How Will Washington Approach Final Game?

    Jan 3, 2022