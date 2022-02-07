Turnovers Galore as AFC Defeats Allen's NFC in Pro Bowl

In a game full of points and turnovers, the AFC defeated the NFC for the fifth straight year.

The 41-35 victory wasn't pretty.

NFC and AFC quarterbacks threw seven total interceptions. Russell Wilson led the NFC with two picks and all three AFC quarterbacks -- Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones -- had an interception.

The NFC quarterback room had it ugliest.

Wilson, Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins threw a total of four interceptions, including a 45-yard pick-six by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

AFC/Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recovered a fumble for a touchdown, too.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was the only Washington representative on the NFC. He had three tackles and one tackle for loss.

Allen said he was surprised, excited and relieved when he received the phone call from WFT coach Ron Rivera about his spot on 2021-22 NFC Pro Bowl roster.

"Obviously, it was a childhood dream. ... I was very happy, blessed and honored to be able to say I'm going to the Pro Bowl." Allen said Thursday. "I think it gives me a sense of validation. It's definitely a milestone that I accomplished and I'm proud of, but definitely not satisfied yet."

The first-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year extension last year and expects to be even better in the future.

"The next challenge is to continue to play at a high level [and] not let my play drop," Allen said. "I'm going to do what I've always done; play hard and try to do things the right way."