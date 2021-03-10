QB Kyle Allen Gets His Tender In Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- Where else was he going to go? What else were they going to do? Those should have been the two top questions that you should have been asking yourself or anyone interested in the future of Kyle Allen and the Washington Football Team.

Now you don't have to anymore. Allen will definitely be on the 2021 WFT.

Allen had no leverage as an exclusive rights free agent. The only question would have been whether the WFT would bring him back ... and ... of course they will, because they don't have any other choice.

When you cut Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins in the span of three months, you need warm bodies with a pulse running through them.

Kyle Allen can be more than that. Washington rated him as better than the QB everyone fell in love with, late-season hero Taylor Heinicke.

They traded for Allen. They started Allen. The head coach said they could have won a division title with Allen, if he had stayed healthy.

There's no way to prove that but the coaching staff's belief in Allen is hard to ignore.

Some were surprised at how Rivera answered the question of how Allen is progressing and if he would be ready to compete.

“Yeah. Training camp, definitely,'' he said.

Allen started four games for Washington in 2020 but was knocked out of action twice and for the rest of the season in a loss to the New York Giants in Week 9.

He'll come back to compete with Heinicke and Steven Montez for the upcoming season. The real question is, who will join them?