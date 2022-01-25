Skip to main content

QB or Bust? New Washington NFL Mock Draft

With the 11th pick, will the Washington Football Team select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral?

For all but two teams in the National Football League, the 2020-21 season is over and sights are set on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Washington Football Team's season came to an early end but the promise of young talent helps soften the blow of missing the NFL playoffs

Much of the draft selection order is set and the mock drafts are plentiful. Sports Illustrated has taken a deep dive into a mock draft that addresses the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

With the 11th pick, SI predicts that the Washington Football Team will select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. 

"Matt Corral has improved every year as the Rebels quarterback and should hear his name called early in the 2022 draft. Corral has tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket and while keeping his eyes downfield he gets low to slide up, back, or to the side to evade incoming defenders."

Corral led Ole Miss to its first double-digit wins regular season. One of the most exciting players in college football in 2021, the California native passed for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns along with 597 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

Corral injured his ankle in the Sugar Bowl but his X-rays were negative and the injury is not considered to affect his draft status. There is no real consensus among NFL scouts and execs about which quarterback is the best in this class; Corral is in the running to be a top-15 pick and possibly the top quarterback picked. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett currently has the best odds to be the first quarterback off the board.

Washington currently only has one quarterback under contract, Taylor Heinicke. If they don’t add a big-name passer in free agency, the WFT will likely be on the hunt for their best option in the draft. 

Washington coach Ron Rivera made it clear what the team will do if it drafts a quarterback.

"We're going to play him," Rivera said in his final press conference with general manger Martin Mayhew.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.

