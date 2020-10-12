He trotted onto the field at the two-minute warning of Sunday's ugly 30-10 loss to the Rams.

For just a moment, everything was so typical Washington Football and inspiring at the same time.

Alex Smith had not taken an NFL snap since November 18, 2018. Almost 23 months ago. Just shy of 700 days.

Yet there he was. Called to duty when Kyle Allen was hit hard by Jalen Ramsey, who was flagged for the hit as Allen was going down and towards the sideline.

Smith popped up and knew his moment was at hand.

"I knew it once Kyle [Allen] took that shot there was a chance of it. Obviously, run over and grab my helmet to get ready to roll," Smith recalled after the game. "So, it was nice in that sense not having to think about it. Just go out there and do it. Then, in that situation kind of there, just trying to get the ball moving and obviously getting into a two-minute tempo was good as well in the same sense. No thinking just going and playing.”

As for his teammates and head coach, the moment was special and a temporary lift provided in a 20-7 deficit late in the first half.

"I have always said this. I have appreciated Alex from day one," running back J.D. McKissic said. "The injury he went through and the work he had to put in wasn't easy at all, but I'm not surprised. That's the guy that is going to put the work in. For him to come back in the game, in a rainy game was amazing. And for me to be the guy to catch his first pas, I'm very excited and very appreciative for that guy."

The defense which had been largely shredded to that point got a lift and a turnover out of it. "It definitely was fun for the whole team. It was definitely a good thing to see," Montez Sweat said.

That turnover was to Kendall Fuller, his third interception in the last two games.

"It was good. Even before the game, just seeing him out there adjusting the uniform, it was definitely special for all of us to see," Fuller said of the man who arrived in Washington in exchange for Fuller and now, both are teammates. "We're definitely excited for him and happy for him."

Smith is not expected to start Sunday in New Jersey against the winless Giants but obviously everything is on the table. Ron Rivera said after the game if Allen is healthy on Wednesday, the plan will be for him to be the starter.

"I thought he was pretty good," Rivera said of Smith. "I thought he came out and did some of the things we needed him to do. He cam in the second quarter, moved us, got us into field goal position and we kicked a field goal. It's difficult when you're behind. It was difficult and it was almost unfair. I thought he stood tall. I thought he did some good things. There are something we'll work at and he'll improve and we'll continue to get better."

