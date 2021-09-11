WFT Less Likely to Win Without Curtis Samuel?

With some experience behind their No. 2 receiver, can Washington still win?

There's no doubt losing No. 2 receiver Curtis Samuel for the next three weeks hurts the Washington Football Team.

Even without training camp practices, preseason games, and undoubtedly valuable reps with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Samuel's presence on the field will force defenses to play differently. When he gets on the field that is.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera had previously said he wasn't concerned with the lack of reps, citing both Samuel and Fitzpatrick's veteran status as cause for optimism.

Rivera doubled down on his confident stance on the day WFT put Samuel on short-term injured reserve (IR), when speaking to media about the wide receivers who will be asked to fill in while the former Carolina Panthers standout continues to heal.

"We have enough guys that can do what Curtis does and we feel good about those guys," Rivera said.

Who specifically, he didn't get into. But looking at the depth chart it's clear guys like Cam Sims, DeAndre Carter, Dyami Brown and Dax Milne are going to get chances to prove they can be key contributors to the offense.

Samuel isn't the only recognizable name dealing with injury concerns ahead of this weekend's contest. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been dealing with a hamstring issue as well. Nothing requiring a stint on the IR just yet, but enough to cause some concern.

Some might argue the Ekeler concerns, even if he does play, are bigger for the visiting Chargers than Samuel's absence is for the WFT.

Perhaps that is why the burgundy and gold are actually one-point favorites for this game.

At the end of the day, it won't be one guy replacing Samuel for Washington.



"It's going to be all about rotations," Rivera said about how receiver roles might change without Samuel available. "...certain guys do specific things, they'll come in for those roles."

We may not see the Washington Football Team offense we all expected over the summer. But if the product on the field matches the attitude of the coaches, we're going to see a confident group, nonetheless.