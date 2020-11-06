ASHBURN, Va. - By all accounts, Washington Football Team defensive end and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is impressing everyone. ... except his Mom.

Young mentioned a few weeks ago in questioning by yours truly that his Mom wasn't happy with his lack of sacks. This week, he doubled down on the "parental disappointment.''

"First seven games, she gave me like a C+," Young said of the grade handed to him by Carla Young.

Harsh, right? How about a B- or just a solid B? Nope, not for mom, who apparently is a tough grader. ... and who, according to Chase, understands that sacks translate into salary.

Young has 2.5 sacks and a combined 19 tackles, but it's worth calculating into his performance that the rookie from Ohio State didn't play all seven games. The 6-4, 265-pound Maryland native missed most of the loss in Cleveland with a groin injury and also missed the entire Baltimore loss.

Mom's better point would be this: Young hasn't had a sack since since a Week 2 loss in Arizona. Still he grades out fine among defensive rookies in the NFL, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

Young also ranked 18th in PFF's Top 25 players under 25 poll.

Why the solid grades from everyone besides his mother? Because Young is more than just about sacks. He sets the edge against the run and blows up run plays in the backfield ... and he's just getting started.

The sacks will come. They may start coming against a shaky New York Giants offensive line on Sunday. The Giants will be game-planning for Young and keeping an eye on Chase Young - as will his mother.