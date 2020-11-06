SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Chase Young's Mom is His No. 1 Critic

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - By all accounts, Washington Football Team defensive end and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is impressing everyone. ... except his Mom. 

Young mentioned a few weeks ago in questioning by yours truly that his Mom wasn't happy with his lack of sacks. This week, he doubled down on the "parental disappointment.''

"First seven games, she gave me like a C+," Young said of the grade handed to him by Carla Young. 

Harsh, right? How about a B- or just a solid B? Nope, not for mom, who apparently is a tough grader. ... and who, according to Chase, understands that sacks translate into salary.

Young has 2.5 sacks and a combined 19 tackles, but it's worth calculating into his performance that the rookie from Ohio State didn't play all seven games. The 6-4, 265-pound Maryland native missed most of the loss in Cleveland with a groin injury and also missed the entire Baltimore loss. 

Mom's better point would be this: Young hasn't had a sack since  since a Week 2 loss in Arizona. Still he grades out fine among defensive rookies in the NFL, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

Young also ranked 18th in PFF's Top 25 players under 25 poll. 

Why the solid grades from everyone besides his mother? Because Young is more than just about sacks. He sets the edge against the run and blows up run plays in the backfield ... and he's just getting started. 

The sacks will come. They may start coming against a shaky New York Giants offensive line on Sunday. The Giants will be game-planning for Young and keeping an eye on Chase Young - as will his mother.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Injury Update: Mixed Bag for NY

Thursday's injury and practice report for the Washington Football Team and New York Giants took a few interesting turns.

Chris Russell

LISTEN: Locked on Washington With QB Allen & McLaurin

There's a lot going on as the Washington Football Team returns to work, finds a new leader and experiences some decent health news

Chris Russell

WR Sims Is Back - And Big - for Washington

WR Steven Sims Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and could potentially be added to the roster for Sunday, a big Washington boost if he does.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next - No Bore

The NFL trade deadline was a bore but hopefully the Giants & WFT will entertain this Sunday.

Chris Russell

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

Washington Practice Report - Back to Work for Giants Game

After no full practices for about 12 days, the Washington Football Team is back at it on Wednesday to prepare for the Giants

Chris Russell

WRs Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Dante Pettis turned out to be a bust in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. Ted Ginn Jr. has extensive experience with Ron Rivera Should the WFT roll the dice?

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline & Election - Too Much For One Day

The NFL calendar and perhaps the most important day in recent American history collide ... and for really no good reason.

Chris Russell

Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The Washington Football Team's bye week did nothing to hurt or help them in terms of the NFL's power rankings, with the team staying put in the bottom rung of the league's hierarchy

Matt Galatzan

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell