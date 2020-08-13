Report: Partners Want Snyder to Sell

The battle between Dan Snyder vs. Dwight Schar, Frederick Smith AKA "FedExFred" and Bob Rothman, the three minority owners of the Washington Football Team is intensifying seemingly by the hour.

A new report in the Wall Street Journal suggests that the three partners who were friends with Snyder for a long time are drawing a new line in the sand.

This is not a surprising move in any way. The partners have united together in trying to sell their roughly 40% combined stake of the organization.

When they realized that they either would not get a good return on their investment or that nobody with absurd wealth (Jeff Bezos?) wants to be a silent partner with Snyder, they apparently are trying a different tactic.

As we reported on July 5th: "On at least several occasions, I had heard from sources about the minority owners being frustrated with Snyder and completely agitated with Allen's lack of leadership over his 'decade of destruction.'

Now it appears that the group, who despite finally getting their wish that Allen was removed, apparently wants more.

The problem is this: If they were to succeed in getting the Snyder family to sell their majority stake in the franchise - they wouldn't be in control assuming one person or entity bought Snyder's side.

Perhaps they are not looking for power as much as they are looking to divorce themselves from "Dandy Dan" as quickly as they can. In whatever way they can.

On Monday, we found out that Snyder was trying to shake down what he feels is a scheme to humiliate him through a former employee, Mary Ellen Blair and a financial backer.

HOT READ: Dwight Schar vs. Dan Snyder Takes Center Stage?

Nobody will say it on the record, but it's believed that Snyder feels that money man is Schar.

The Wall Street Journal has strong fresh quotes from Schar's daughter which make it more than clear that Schar's side is fighting back against either the perception or the reality.

No matter who says what - this much is clear. The fight is heating up from both sides and we're heading to divorce court.

The question is this: Who will be the judge? Roger Goodell?

The NFL has long been down on Snyder. They strongly pushed Brian Lafemina on Snyder and the organization to fix the many problems, only to see the successful executive fired in about eight months.

They've seen a tremendously valuable asset rot to its very core.

The fan base, the ratings, the corporate power, greed and wealth that all comes with a successful franchise in the nation's capital has gone from proud and passionate to an enormous pothole.

The NFL better solve this problem soon and while I'm not sure how they do it - they better do something.

If Snyder refuses to sell and the three partners can't find a buyer - the organization will suffer as it has for a quarter century.

Someone with power and influence has to step in.

Now. Not a year from now. Today. It's already too late.

What do you think of the war between Snyder & his three partners? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621