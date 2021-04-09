Report: WFT To Meet With Florida Speedster Target

It's rumor and speculation season in all its glory. The Washington Football Team seems to be doing due diligence as normal and turning over every stone

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team currently sits at No. 19 in this month's NFL Draft. It's fairly clear at this point they are not set to remain in that spot come April 29.

Should they remain just inside the top 20, adding speed to the passing game could be an area of need long-term. According to multiple reports, WFT is expected to meet with Florida's Kadarius Toney before the draft.

This is what we call extra due-diligence in our eyes.

Toney, who's best known for his joystick agility and speed, might feel like a reach should WFT remain at No. 19. After all, new GM Martin Mayhew add Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries in free agency to help bolster the passing attack.

Would it be a reach to grab Toney this early? Perhaps, but also perhaps not.

Per CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora, WFT might consider trading Cam Sims before or during the NFL Draft. Sims, who agreed to his tender this offseason, was penciled in as the No. 4 receiver for Scott Turner's offense.

Steven Sims Jr. might not even make it to training camp after a down season. Is Antonio Gandy-Golden ready to the next step after an injured plagued season?

Kelvin Harmon is recovering from a torn ACL and should be a nice fit but does he replace Cam Sims prowess on special teams as well?

Isaiah Wright is still an option as well as another speed burner, Jeff Badet, who is on the 90-man roster as well.

Washington should meet with anyone and everyone that could help make them sizzle on offense. Toney fits the narrative after an 1,145 total yard season in which he tallied 11 touchdowns.

However, Washington needs to look at what is one the roster now. Unless they can start wheeling and dealing some of their in-house stock, it wouldn't make much sense on the surface to triple-up on the receiver spot.

Toney would be able to potentially help on punt and kick return with his explosive speed and hands. That's something both Sims and Sims Jr. have struggled with in the past.

Speculation is a curious tool. It was speculated that Toney would be the selection for Washington as a "Samuel-esque" role before Samuel's arrival.

It's now speculated that Toney could be an option in the first round when WFT is on the clock.

