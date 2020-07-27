Reuben Foster & Alex Smith Officially on PUP

The Washington Football Team begins training camp officially on Tuesday even under the strangest conditions.

With rules changing seemingly by the day - one thing that hasn't changed is the use of the preseason Physically Unable-to-Perform (PUP) list.

Per a press release from team public relations:

"The Washington Football Team placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

LB Reuben Foster

QB Alex Smith

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:

WR Kelvin Harmon

As we found out about today and was likely all along, Smith was not going to be fully ready to compete in practices despite the fact that there won't be anything on the field for a while.

The same is true for Foster, who blew out his knee in organized team activities in May of 2019.

They can be activated at any point but if either is activated before the cut down to presumably 53 - they would lose the ability to be transferred to the season PUP list.

Harmon recently tore his ACL and is expected to be out for the season.

