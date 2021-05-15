Rivera Addresses WFT's Decision To Sign LT Leno

They say too much depth is never a bad thing. Does that make Charles Leno Jr. a backup for the Washington Football Team, then?

WFT and the former Chicago Bears left tackle agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal earlier this week. The 29-year-old will now be in the mix to start and rejuvenate his career in D.C.

Left tackle was never a problem for Washington before the 2019 season. Chris Samuels held down the role in the 2000s before Trent Williams became the starter in 2010. Maybe second-round pick Samuel Cosmi is the long-term option, but according to head coach Ron Rivera, having Leno provides stability at a position of need.

"It gives us more depth," Rivera told reporters Friday via Zoom. "It gives us more opportunity to fill some of the other basic needs we have and having another guy that's been a very durable, veteran player. I just don't think you can have enough quality offensive line depth."

Cosmi, who was drafted out of Texas with the No. 51 pick, is an athletic specimen with great agility and bend to his body. The overall questions are more so if he's better suited on the left side or will find it more natural as a right tackle.

Veteran Morgan Moses enters a contract year in 2022.

The addition of Leno doesn't mean he'll be penciled in a Week 1 starter. Adding his name only adds value to a position that will need to improve with 38-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick taking snaps.

For Rivera, it's also a chance to see which players are willing to go the extra distance in practice.

"It'll create a lot of competition," Rivera said.

Cosmi should be the future, but Leno might have the upper hand entering training camp. He'll come over from the Bears with five years of starting experience at left tackle, never missing a start in that span.

As Cosmi puts it, his athletic traits should help him stand out during Washington's rookie camp this week.

"I'm constantly coming here and working and really putting 100 percent into everything I do and into everyday," Cosmi said.

Comsi won't be the only player looking for playing time with the addition of Leno. Former starter Cornelius Lucas also could be in the conversation at the blind side role following an overall productive season in 2020.

At worst, he'll find a home as the team's primary swing tackle before entering free agency next spring.

Rivera doesn't see the addition of Leno as an indication that Cosmi isn't ready. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity for a player with immense potential to hone in his craft by soaking up the knowledge of the playbook from a Pro Bowler this fall.

"I think more so than anything else, it will give Sam another veteran guy to watch and learn from,” Rivera said.

