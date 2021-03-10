Rivera Doesn't Yet Have Answers For Washington QB

The Washington Football Team still doesn't have a No. 1 quarterback. The question is - will they even get one this offseason?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera met with reporters on Wednesday morning, a week ahead free agency and a few days after officially releasing Alex Smith.

He didn't provide any real indications about where Washington is heading in the quarterback pursuit other than to say, "We don't have answers right now."

Rivera stressed patience and that nobody is under the gun to get an immediate answer or the guy this offseason.

"If the 'franchise guy' isn't out there, we're going to go with guys that we believe give us a chance to win," Rivera said.

When asked directly about Cam Newton and how he played in New England last year, Rivera shut down that conversation by simply saying he can't talk about Newton because free agency hasn't started yet.

He said that he and Alex Smith had a heart-to-heart conversation and that Smith understood more about the reluctance that Rivera had last August in handing him the keys to the offense.

Rivera admitted that he was 'scared to death' about being responsible for putting Smith back on the field too early following his devastating leg injury.

That makes the situation more understandable, and as we have pointed out before, makes it hard to fathom why Smith was so upset about how that unfolded.

Rivera mentioned that he believed Kyle Allen would be ready for training camp, even though Allen is not technically under contract as an exclusive rights free agent.

In other words, all options are on the table. When Rivera was asked about the multiple reports that Washington is one of the most aggressive teams in the QB market, he simply said "I think the biggest thing is that we're out there."

Which tells us what we already know: Rivera and the WFT don't have an exact answer yet ... but they are on the prowl.