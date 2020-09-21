SI.com
Washington Football
Rivera: "I'm Holding Up Well"

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera is battling cancer and the grind of an NFL season after having no offseason break. 

He says he's doing good but was kind enough to explain some of the extra measures he's taking to put his health first over anything silly like taking timeouts in a game that's already over. 

A tip to my pal Scott Abraham of ABC-7 for asking about Rivera's health. In full disclosure, I am always hesitant to ask just because i don't want to put Rivera in an awkward situation, but maybe that's just me being sensitive. 

A couple of things that stood out about Rivera's answer to Abraham. 

By flying privately, he does eliminate the five-hour confinement near 75 or so people  as a cancer patient on a team flight.

That's good, obviously, because with the coronavirus concerns that everyone has (or should have) and the possible lower resistance that a cancer patient would typically have, you don't want to take any unnecessary risks. 

I assume he took Dan Snyder's private plane but at this point - we're not sure. 

As was reported yesterday, Snyder and his wife Tanya did not make the trip to Arizona after testing negative for the virus but because they came in contact with someone who did test positive. 

Rivera said he was able to sleep the entire trip back from Arizona which would have allowed him to hit the game tape hard early Monday morning. 

He also has treatment for Monday afternoon and a quick turnaround to another road trip on Saturday to Cleveland. 

It's not immediately clear what the plan is moving forward. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

