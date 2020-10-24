Rivera Kicking Cancer Back

SI.com
The Washington Football Team has one more game before a bye week and the best news would bring a 'W' for Washington on Sunday and then a true 'Victory Monday' for more than one reason. 

A players' day off to rest and celebrate is much needed but the organization will be celebrating no matter what happens on Sunday because their head coach and head football czar is scheduled to reach a milestone. 

“It is. Yes, it is," Ron Rivera said on Friday when asked if this Monday was his last cancer treatment. 

“It’s been good so far. I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday. They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So, so far so good," Rivera said.

"I’ve got follow ups, check ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”'

A cause for a cautious celebration regardless of the outcome on Sunday but it would be much sweeter if Rivera could double-dip. 

Rivera described the cancer and treatments as having a 300 pound gorilla on his back. 

“It’s probably going to take three or four weeks after I get my last treatment because of the recovery period, but I really am looking forward to it," Rivera mentioned Friday. "The hard part is I get my treatment, I come back, do a couple things, then I have to take a break before practice. When I’m done with you guys and done with my media, I’ll take another break. It’s hard trying to map everything out. Traditionally, you’re here until 8:30, 9:30, 11 o’clock at night—I hit 5 o’clock and I’ve got to go home. The fatigue, really, like I told my wife is having a 300-pound gorilla on my back.”

Washington hosts the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField Sunday at 1 PM ET to try and snap a five-game losing streak 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

