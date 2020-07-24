Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Rivera on CBS & NFL Network

George Carmi

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera made an appearance on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King, and spent roughly six minutes talking about all things Washington Football.

This Zoom conference took place within 24 hours of the team declaring their new name for the upcoming season.

It also provided a window into the coach’s thinking. “CBS This Morning” is a nationally syndicated program and can be seen across the country.

He was asked about a variety of topics including, the transition to “Washington Football Team”, Rivera’s stance on the “Redskins” moniker, and his viewpoint on kneeling for the national anthem.

Rivera, as always, held himself with composure and answered all questions candidly. He reiterated the importance of maintaining the colors “burgundy and gold” due to the rich history and tradition of the franchise.

He acknowledged that the transition to “Football Team” was temporary, and may be difficult to process in the first season. But he emphasized that “Winning is all that matters” and that “rebranding the way we play and the style of football we bring” will trump all issues regarding the name.

When asked about the culture of the program, King questioned his knowledge of the sexual and verbal harassment that took place in the building, prior to his arrival. He stated that he was unaware of these issues, and he will not stand for it. He also shared that team owner Dan Snyder is doing all in his power to get things right.

At one point, King asked if he regretted taking the head coaching position for a team in turmoil. Rivera emphatically said “No” and shared that the primary reason he took on this position is due to the young talent the team offers. “We have young, quality football players in this building, with a bright future”, Rivera shared, “It’s now our job to coach them.”

The conversation ended with a brief discussion on the NFL and its stance on kneeling during the national anthem. Rivera asserted that he will support players and their right to kneel. He shared that “It’s [the player’s] fundamental right to kneel, and I’ll support them. That’s what we fought for as a nation.” 

Rivera was also a guest on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network:

Part II is here:

What do you think of Ron Rivera's first public comments on 'Washington Football Team?" Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

George Carmi joined "Washington Football" on SI.com in April. He is also an editor/contributing writer to FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. He is a native of the DC metropolitan area and is an avid fan of DC Sports. A former journalism major at the University of Maryland, his focus is now in public education. His earliest memories consist of Darrell Green, "The Posse" and Super Bowl XXVI. Follow him on twitter @Gcarmi21

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Football Team Under Review

Chris Russell

A Temporary Name: "Washington Football Team"

A temporary name is now in place. The  "Washington Football Team" is likely here for a while and perhaps all of 2020.

Chris Russell

by

Washington Fan

Burgundy and Gold for Eternity?

The name hasn't officially changed but moving forward but "Washington Football Team" is how we're living in 2020.

Chris Russell

Cowboys fan LeBron James Pummels "Washington Football Team"

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team is the Call!

It might be temporary but that could be for a year or more. Meet officially the "Washington Football Team!"

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Signs Entire Rookie Class in Less than 24 Hours

That's it. Largely a matter of procedure in recent years but Washington and Rob Rogers has signed their entire draft class.

Chris Russell

Chase is Signed & Ready to Go

Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft just inked his rookie contract with the Washington NFL team.

Chris Russell

Summer Spotlight - Chase Young Comes Home

Chase Young returns home to try and capture a rookie of the year award & to start building what could be a hall-of-fame career.

Bryan Manning

David Bada Inks his deal with Washington

Chris Russell

James Smith-Williams Should Be Under Contract Tonight

Chris Russell