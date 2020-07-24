Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera made an appearance on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King, and spent roughly six minutes talking about all things Washington Football.

This Zoom conference took place within 24 hours of the team declaring their new name for the upcoming season.

It also provided a window into the coach’s thinking. “CBS This Morning” is a nationally syndicated program and can be seen across the country.

He was asked about a variety of topics including, the transition to “Washington Football Team”, Rivera’s stance on the “Redskins” moniker, and his viewpoint on kneeling for the national anthem.

Rivera, as always, held himself with composure and answered all questions candidly. He reiterated the importance of maintaining the colors “burgundy and gold” due to the rich history and tradition of the franchise.

He acknowledged that the transition to “Football Team” was temporary, and may be difficult to process in the first season. But he emphasized that “Winning is all that matters” and that “rebranding the way we play and the style of football we bring” will trump all issues regarding the name.

When asked about the culture of the program, King questioned his knowledge of the sexual and verbal harassment that took place in the building, prior to his arrival. He stated that he was unaware of these issues, and he will not stand for it. He also shared that team owner Dan Snyder is doing all in his power to get things right.

At one point, King asked if he regretted taking the head coaching position for a team in turmoil. Rivera emphatically said “No” and shared that the primary reason he took on this position is due to the young talent the team offers. “We have young, quality football players in this building, with a bright future”, Rivera shared, “It’s now our job to coach them.”

The conversation ended with a brief discussion on the NFL and its stance on kneeling during the national anthem. Rivera asserted that he will support players and their right to kneel. He shared that “It’s [the player’s] fundamental right to kneel, and I’ll support them. That’s what we fought for as a nation.”

Rivera was also a guest on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network:

Part II is here:

George Carmi joined "Washington Football" on SI.com in April. He is also an editor/contributing writer to FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. He is a native of the DC metropolitan area and is an avid fan of DC Sports. A former journalism major at the University of Maryland, his focus is now in public education. His earliest memories consist of Darrell Green, "The Posse" and Super Bowl XXVI. Follow him on twitter @Gcarmi21