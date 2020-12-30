Rivera on Haskins Release: ‘It Was Time’

Washington coach Ron Rivera's first public comments on his reasoning behind cutting Dwayne Haskins pulls back the curtain on Dan Snyder's involvement.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, perhaps conveniently, waited until Monday afternoon to announce the release of Dwayne Haskins, following his team's disappointing 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers

That meant his scheduled media availability came before the decision was made public. Rivera faced a few questions but reporters had no reason to believe that Haskins's future with the team had already ended.

Now, Rivera will face a multitude of questions from local reporters, including Washington Football on SI.com on Wednesday. However, he is likely to focus on his team's win-and-in/lose-and-out situation on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The timing of this decision, and its impending distraction, falls solely on Rivera himself. He controlled the situation and chose when to talk about the end of the Haskins era.

Rivera spoke this past Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio about the situation with Pat Kirwan and revealed that he actually made the decision on Sunday night.

Per Rivera, the decision was his and he made it without asking for input from owner Dan Snyder.

"I informed our owner," Rivera told SXM NFL Radio.

Why is that important? Some of us in the media believe and have strongly felt, that Rivera has full control of football operations with no interference from ownership, which has been a constant problem in the past.

As long as Rivera is being completely candid, this once again proves it. He described what he said to Snyder as "Hey, look, this is what I'm going to do. And he was very supportive of it."

He didn't say he asked Snyder for his blessing or permission. He didn't say that he had to convince the owner who drafted Haskins to cut the cord. He simply made the decision.

While Rivera was (in our opinion) correct in saying 'it was time' to release Haskins to a certain extent, the correct time was actually last week, regardless of his strong arm and a fairly good finish to the Seattle loss.

If Washington loses this Sunday night in Philadelphia, Rivera is going to have to deal with that decision moving forward, and whether or not it played a factor in his team's inability to seal the division title down the stretch.